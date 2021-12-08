Dollie Byrd Unity Community- Dollie Mae Palmer Magers Byrd at the age of 93 years old met her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She is one of three daughters of Erma Palmer; she was born on October 11, 1928 in Lee County. Dollie was a strong and resilient woman, after a tragic boating accident that claimed the lives of her first husband, Lawrence Magers and their three children, Sandra, Cora, and Randy; she kept to her faith and had an even stronger appreciation of her family and friends. On November 28, 1964, Dollie married Dillon "D.L." Byrd. Together they have two children and five grandchildren; Dollie was the backbone of the family. D. L. and Dollie ran their family owned and operated general store for a number of years, Unity Grocery. She was a talented and accomplished seamstress and in her younger years she made blue jeans for Lucky Star. She was a longtime and active member of First Baptist Church of Saltillo Dollie leaves behind her honor her memory her son, Jeffrey Byrd and his wife, Susan, of Saltillo; five grandchildren, Brandy Young and her husband, Brandon, Brandon Byrd and his finance, Bri, Brody Morgan, Michele Reed and her husband, Richard, and Deanna Ruiz and her husband, Willie Poland; and seven great-grandchildren, Paxton Young, Parker Young, Saylem Byrd, Bryan Reed, Bradley Reed, Zachary Ruiz, and Zoe Ruiz. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lawrence Magers and D.L. Bryd; daughters, Fran Newby, Sandra Magers, and Cora Magers; son, Randy Magers; and two sisters, Ione Williams, and Maxine Palmer. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Friday, December 10, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Danny Boudreaux officiating and her son, Jeffrey Byrd providing an eulogy. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Saltillo. Pallbearers will be Matt Miller, Stephen Dillard, Brandon Young, Brandon Byrd, Brody Morgan and Keith Mills. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff on A hall at Baldwyn Nursing Home for their excellent care. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
