Douglas Loyle Byrd, 59, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, from an extended cardiac illness at his home. He was born April 20, 1961 to Weir Byrd and the late Nancy Wigginton Byrd. He was a member of Itawamba Christian Church and a 1979 Graduate of IAHS. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His family and friends held utmost importance in his life. Doug's favorite places and pastimes were spent on Texas hunting trips with his friends; Seaside, Florida and quiet "deck time' with a hot fire, good music, and buggy rides with his grandchildren at his home on McNeece Street. Services will be at 6:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Sam Kelly officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday November 8th at Senter Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, the family has requested that face coverings and social distancing at the visitation and service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his father; Weir Byrd of Fulton, wife; Melissa Byrd of Fulton, 2 daughters; Jordan Lea (Colin) Chatham and Allie (Nicholas Hodges) Byrd, both of Fulton, step sons; Will (Kristi) York and Kory Steele, both of Fulton, grandchildren, James Ezra Chatham and Ansley Rose Hodges, both of Fulton, step grandchildren; Drew (Josie) York, Kaylee York, Karsyn York, all of Fulton, and step grandson, Kaleb Steele of Belmont, great grandson; Tripp York of Fulton, 1 sister; Kim (Sam) Kelly of Madison, MS, 2 nieces; Maggie Kate (Lane) Bobo of Jackson, and Anna Claire (Tanner) Wallace of Tupelo, special friends; Mike Wiygul, Clarence South, Pat Brown, and Chip Prestage. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Byrd, and a nephew, Sam Clayton Kelly. The family expresses gratitude to NMMC Hospice nurses and staff for the care of our loved one. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sam Clayton Kelly Memorial Scholarship City of Madison, P.O. Box 40 Madison, MS 39130 or NMMC Hospice Program, 812 Garfield Street Tupelo, MS 38801 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
