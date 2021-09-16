Douglas Weir Byrd, 86, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 13, 1934 to the late Allen Byrd and the late Audra Ferguson Byrd. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and returned home to marry his sweetheart, Nancy Wigginton. Weir was truly a dedicated and hardworking man. He crossed picket lines to go to work at Malone and Hyde where he was employed for 40 years until his retirement. He then began working at Mueller Brass and worked there until he decided "it was time to go to the house." Consequently, he quit the very next day. Even after going home, Weir did not slow down much and could often be found mowing his yard, his neighbors' yards and anyone else he could find to help. He was the most kind, humble individual unless you picked on him about his beloved Ole Miss Rebels. He was prone to get a little worked up with his Mississippi State friends and family, showing a different side to his tiny little stature. He loved riding out to Haney's to show off his latest Ole Miss memorabilia or even better, the most recent picture of his great-grandchildren, which he conveniently carried in his shirt pocket. He was so proud of his family and loved spending time with them whenever he could. He showed his love for his family and others not only with words, but with his actions. Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Saturday September 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church with Bro. David Haynes officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 Friday, Sept. 17 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his daughter, Kim (Sam) Kelly of Madison, MS; granddaughters: Maggie Kate (Lane) Bobo, Jordan Lea (Colin) Chatham, Allie (Nick Hodges) Byrd, Anna Claire (Tanner) Wallace; great-grandchildren: Ezra Chatham, Ansley Rose Hodges, Anna Lee Bobo, sisters: Diane Bruff and Wanda (Wayne 'Monkey") Moore; brother, Don (Linda) Byrd; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Ann Byrd; son, Doug Byrd; grandson, Sam Clayton Kelly; brothers: D.C. Byrd and Euple Byrd Pallbearers will be Lane Bobo, Colin Chatham, Nick Hodges, Tanner Wallace, Chip Prestage Online condolences can be expressed at wwwsenterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.