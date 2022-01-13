K. Edward Byrd departed this earthly life for his heavenly home on January 10, 2022. He blessed us with his presence for 92 years. Ed was born to Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd on November 11, 1929. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering. He began his professional career as a structural engineer in Jackson, MS at City Steel Co. A few years later he formed a construction company, Fairlin, specializing in commercial buildings. He moved to Tupelo, MS in 1978 where he founded Byrd Consultant Company and Byrd Detailing Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd, a sister Bethany Overton, and wife Meda Caraway Byrd. He is survived by his wife Stella Edward Byrd, five children, Karl Byrd (Nancey), Rachel Byrd, Sarah Bowers (Bill), Mary Hursch (Aubrey) and Meda Lindley (Mark). Son in law Mark Edwards (Sonya) and Gabriel Benetez. He loved his eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service is planned to be held at the First Baptist Church New Albany, MS on 1/29/2022 at 2pm with Reverend Tom Sumrall and Reverend Andrew Chester officiating. Memorials may be sent to the benevolent fund at the First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.