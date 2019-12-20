On Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019, Sam William Byrd, IV, 45, resident of Brooksville and beloved son, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance for Sam will be at 2 PM Saturday, December, 21 at The First Baptist Church in Pickensville, AL, 176 Ferguson St., Pickensville, AL, 35447. Bro. Tim Jones and Bro. Warren Whitaker will officiate and interment will be private. Local arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Sam was born January 5, 1974 in Starkville, MS, the son of Sam William Byrd, III and the late Mavis Bryant Byrd. He was a graduate of Starkville Academy, continued his education at Mississippi State University and was employed as a salesman for Tenn-Tomm Sires, LLC for the past 10 years. In addition to his father, memories will be shared by two sisters, Angie Tidwell (Wayne) of Bartlett, TN and Eva Jo Surunis (Ernie) of Columbus, MS, one niece, Jessica Braddock, three nephews, Chris Braddock (Shay), Will Bonner (Erica) and Bryant Bonner (Karigan), a special family dear to his heart, The Crawfords and his loyal pet canine, "Major". The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Car invites you to share memories with the Byrd family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
