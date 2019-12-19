UNION / LOWNDES COUNTY -- Sam William Byrd, IV, 45, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 21 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church in Pickensville, AL. Burial will follow at Private.

