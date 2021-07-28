Lowrance Byrd, 76, lifelong resident of the Lamar Community, departed this life Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021 in the comfort of his home surround by family. Graveside Services remembering the life of Mr. Byrd will be at 11 AM Thursday, July 29 at Boot Hill Cemetery located at 1389 Allen Corner Rd, Lamar, MS 38642. Mr. Byrd was born May 19, 1945 in Marshall County, MS, the son of the late James Leonard and Mamie Allen Byrd. He was a graduate of Ashland High School, continued his education at North West Community College and was a Veteran of the Mississippi National Guard. On August 16, 1969 he married his beloved wife, Virginia Allen Byrd who survives. A member of Clear Creek Baptist Church, Mr. Byrd served as Deacon and was a farmer throughout his life. He had a great love for his family, community and growing tomatoes. In addition to his wife of 51 years, memories will continue to be shared by his son, Gary Byrd (Missy) of Lamar, two sisters, Connie Skelton (J.W.) and Sarah Hicks (Bennie), both of Ashland, four grandchildren, Andrea Byrd, Amanda Adams Byrd, Mark Cody Autry and Dustin Autry, two sisters in law, Jewel Byrd and Kathy Byrd and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Larry Byrd, Allen Byrd and Bob Byrd. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Byrd family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
