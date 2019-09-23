LAWS HILL, MS -- Timmy Wayne Byrd, 60, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Tuesday 5-8PM.

