Graveside services for Mr. James Donald Cady, Sr. will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Tupelo Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Nathan Van Horn officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Cady, 86, of Meridian, passed away at his home Monday, August 2, 2021. Mr. Cady was retired in 1995 after over forty years of service with the MS Army National Guard. He was a long time deacon of First Baptist Church in Meridian and prior to moving to Meridian, served as a deacon at Alta Woods Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. Jimmy was a native of Selmer, TN and was a long time resident of Tupelo and Jackson, prior to moving to Meridian. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Cady; son Jim Cady (Amy); grandchildren Emily Taylor (Trey), Mary Grace McDaniel (Doug), and Margaret Boyce (William). One great-granddaughter Max McDaniel, as well as a host of extended family members. Mr. Cady is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Edith Cady, as well as several siblings. The Cady family suggests memorials be made as donations to FBC Meridian in lieu of flowers. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.
