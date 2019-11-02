Carlie Jean Cagle, 84, of Reform, AL, died on November 1, 2019 at Arbor Woods Health and Rehab Center. Jean was born October 16, 1935 in Tremont, MS to the late Clem Wheeler and Noreen Todd Wheeler. She was a member of Turon United Methodist Church in Smithville, MS and was a retired waitress. She is survived by her daughter, Lecia Cagle, Reform, AL; son, Jeff Cagle (Kathryn), New Albany, MS; sister, Maggie Sue Cagle, Reform, AL; grandchildren, Sarah Kathryn Cagle, Athens, GA, Sam Cagle, Starkville, MS; special friends, Stephanie Stephens and Carol Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arvis Cagle and her sister Mary Jo Stanley. Jean's funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Tremont, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Smithville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
