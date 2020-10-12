Elizabeth "Liz" Virginia Windham Cagle, 85, passed away October 11, 2020, at her home in Blue Mountain, MS. She was born July 31, 1935, to Elgie and Eula Mae Flake Windham in Tippah County - Mississippi. Liz was a retired Assistant Teacher for the South Tippah School District and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Due to Covid 19 mandates there will be a Private Graveside Service on October 13, 2020 which will be held at The Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Blue Mountain with Bro. Jason Howell and Minister Josh McCreary officiating. There will be No Visitation. Liz is survived by two daughters: Kay Roberson (Randy) of Ripley, MS, Debbie Lynn Roberts (Phil) of Hickory Flat, MS; one son: Robert R. Cagle (Lori) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Rita Tyson (David) of Thaxton, MS; one brother: Jimmy Windham (Helen) of Ripley, MS; one sister-in-law: Reita Windham of Tupelo, MS; six grandchildren: Brent Garner (Denise) of Falkner, MS, Bart Garner of Hickory Flat, MS, Wes Garner (Crystal) of Blue Mountain, MS, Rob Cagle (Jessica) of Ingomar, MS, Jordan Owen (Dan) of New Albany, MS, Earon Reed (Christian) of Ripley, MS; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James Roy Cagle; and one brother: William Windham. Pallbearers will be Brent Garner, Wes Garner, James White, Rob Cagle, Dan Owen, Christian Reed. Memorial donations in Liz's honor may be made to: Baldwin Vet P.O. Box 1 Ripley, MS 38663 Expressions of sympathy for the Cagle Family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
