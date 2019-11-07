Martha Juanita Harling Cagle, age 82, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cades Center Assisted Living in Jackson, TN with her loving daughter-in-law, who has been as faithful as her own children in her care, by her side. Martha Juanita was born on March 22, 1937 to Ray Aubra Harling and Mary Jane Stricklin Harling. She married her husband, Max L. Cagle in 1960. He preceded her in death in April, 2016. Her entire life was spent in Prentiss County with the exception of 10 months right after she married when she lived in Tupelo. She worked hard as a young child and saved up almost enough money to buy a piano with her mother adding only a small amount to the fund. She faithfully rode her bicycle to take piano lessons and began playing in church at the young age of 14. She grew up in the Wheeler Primitive Baptist Church but often attended the Wheeler Methodist Church on Sunday and Wednesday nights when the Primitive Baptist church did not have services. She was active in the youth group at the Methodist church, and she was often asked to play the piano there. She became a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in 1968 and rarely missed a service until her health declined and she moved to Jackson, TN near the end of 2015. She played the piano for over 45 years, was the church treasurer for 36 years, and served on several committees including the Finance Committee and the Building Committee. She graduated from Wheeler High School as valedictorian in 1955. She attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College and started work in 1957 for Retail Credit, now Equifax, in Tupelo. In 1968, she began work for Public Finance in Booneville and remained there until January, 1974 when she started work as one of the original employees of Baldwyn State Bank. She had a long, enjoyable career in banking where she worked in many positions with the longest time being spent in lending. She went through two mergers, Sunburst Bank and Union Planters, and retired from Union Planters in 2002 as assistant vice-president of lending. She was a member of Financial Women International. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and participating in all the activities of her church. She especially loved to hear her son preach the Word of God. Her children and grandchildren will remember her for her sacrificial love, hard work, and most of all her impeccable character. Her children, while growing up and especially during the teenage years when she had strict rules and high standards, never questioned whether she had always lived up to those standards herself. They were told by her childhood friends how Martha Juanita had often been the leader of the group that kept others from getting into trouble. She developed close relationships with many of her bank customers, and they would often come to her for advice about much more than banking. Many of those customers have shared with her children how they talked to Mrs. Juanita, as they called her, about problems in their life and how she always told them to do the “right” thing, sometimes scolding them when necessary. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman in that the heart of her husband could “safely trust her,” she did him “good and not evil all the days of her life,” she rose early and worked willingly for her household, and “strength and honour were her clothing.” She “looked well to the ways of her household and eateth not the bread of idleness,” and “her children rise up, and call her blessed.” She was a woman who truly “feared the Lord.” Her family will miss her, but they know they will see her again in Heaven. Left to treasure her memories are her daughter, Sharon Cagle Grissom of Wheeler; her son, Bro. Mark Cagle and his wife Kim of Jackson, TN; three grandchildren, Mason and Bryce Cagle and Cambria Martha “Camie” Grissom; and one great-grandson, Max. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by Emma Jean Underwood, a special first cousin with whom she grew up like a sister. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of the arrangements. The visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm, and the funeral will be at 10 am Saturday, November 9, 2019, all at the funeral home, with Bro Mark Cagle and Bro Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be at East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 676 CR 5011, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
while we offer our deepest sympathies the the family we also join you in celebrating Mrs. Cagle’s Heavenly Home Going. May you be filled with the comforting presence of the Holy Spirit. We love each of you!
