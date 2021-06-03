Mickey Cagle, 49, passed away Thursday, June 03, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10-11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Casey Creek Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

