Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Virginia Dale Cagle (81) passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing with the Freedom Quartet, sewing, gardening, tending to her flowers, cooking, writing music and spending time with her family. Services are 12 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Boren officiating. Burial will follow in the Casey Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11-12 at the funeral home. Virginia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Danny Cagle; her son, Steve Cagle; her grandchildren, Trey Cagle (Kimberly) and Daniel Cagle; her great-grandson, Tristan Cagle and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua V. and Edna Williams Mayo; her son, Mickey Cagle; her sisters, Loise George, Louise Stone, Nellie King, Irene Eaton and Barbara Moore and her brothers, Dayton, Howard, Clinton and Stanley Mayo. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.