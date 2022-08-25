Virginia Dale Cagle (81) passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing with the Freedom Quartet, sewing, gardening, tending to her flowers, cooking, writing music and spending time with her family. Services are 12 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Boren officiating. Burial will follow in the Casey Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11-12 at the funeral home. Virginia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Danny Cagle; her son, Steve Cagle; her grandchildren, Trey Cagle (Kimberly) and Daniel Cagle; her great-grandson, Tristan Cagle and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua V. and Edna Williams Mayo; her son, Mickey Cagle; her sisters, Loise George, Louise Stone, Nellie King, Irene Eaton and Barbara Moore and her brothers, Dayton, Howard, Clinton and Stanley Mayo. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.