Wanda McCluskey Cagle (77) passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She married her husband William "Billy" Cagle on November 13, 1965. She was of Church of Christ faith. She worked for BellSouth for 29 years. She was a devoted wife and best and most loving mother anyone could have. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music and being around her family and friends. Honor her by helping a friend in need and tell someone you love them everyday. Services will be Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12pm to 2pm at the funeral home with a private family graveside service to follow. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, William "Billy" Cagle; her daughter, Alicia Cagle (Jack Wilkins) of Nashville, TN; her nephew, Chris McCluskey of Bartlett, IL and her niece Kebby McElhanon of Little Rock, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Hazel McCluskey and her brother Jack McCluskey. John 14: 1-4 1. Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. 4. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.