Bradley Cain ,51, left this earthly life on September 18, 2021, after fighting a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. Bradley was a 1988 graduate of New Site High School and held an electronics degree from RETS in Birmingham. He was a dedicated employee serving as supervisor at Booneville Gas and Water for almost 25 years and was recognized by the Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operators Association as Operator of the Year in 2009. He also worked for the City of Marietta and Corp of Engineers. Bradley was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and he instilled in his daughters at an early age the love of the outdoors and hunting. Before his declining health he thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the water whether boating or fishing with his many friends. He was truly a friend to everyone with a "heart of gold" as many of his friends have stated, and he loved everyone and told them so very often. Those friends have been a remarkable source of support for Bradley during his cancer battle providing emotional, spiritual and financial support (for his MD Anderson trips), and he and his family are so appreciative to each and every one of these friends. Services honoring Bradley's life will be 2 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Liberty Methodist Church with Bro. Chuck Boxx and Bro. Jimmy Hicks officiating. David Elliot will deliver the eulogy and remarks will be made by Dale Michael. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, September 20, 2021 at Liberty Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Cain's Chapel Cemetery. Bradley is survived by his daughters, Katie Taylor (Michael) and Chloe Cain; his granddaughter, Adaline Taylor; his sister, Jane Gillespie (Billy) and his brother, Arnold Owens (Reba). Bradley was preceded in death by his father, Joe Cain and his mother, Connie Owens. Pallbearers are; Mike Cain, Roy Cummings, Buck Dill, David Elliot, Eric Lindsey, Hunter Moreland and Tim Stolz. Honorary pallbearers are; Brother Perrigo, Mitchell Maddox, Billy Joe Bridges, Grant Gillespie, Keith Vuncannon, Shannon Pounds, Nick Walden, Terry Stephens, David Thornton and Jerry Croft. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
