BANNER -- Charles Cain, 89, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2020, at Baptist Nursing home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Thursday May 21 at 2:00 pm at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bruce Cemetery.

