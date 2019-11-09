CHEROKEE, AL -- Marilyn Weaver Cain, 87, passed away Friday, November 08, 2019, at her residence in Cherokee, AL. Services will be on Monday, November 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Margerum Cemetery.

