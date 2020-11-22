Mary Owens Cain, 95, passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Mary was born in Golden, MS on September 1, 1925. As a young adult she worked at several jobs, including as a helicopter assembly safety inspector in South Bend, IN and as a secretary at Sears, Roebuck and Company in Memphis, TN. She was a student nurse at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, attended Nursing School in Corinth, MS and graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lutheran Hospital Nursing School in Vicksburg, MS in 1950. In 1954, she completed Nurse Anesthetist training at the Medical College of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. She was the only Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties for several years. She worked in the Nursing Field for over 50 years, including in Memphis, TN, Corinth, MS, Russellville, AL, Pinebluff, AR, and Gulfport, MS. Following her retirement from nursing, Mary returned to Golden, MS to enjoy her retirement. She volunteered for many years at the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 75 years and was a member of both the Belmont and Corinth Chapters. She also was a member of the Magnolia Red Hat Society and the Tishomingo Co. Needle Chasers. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church in Belmont, MS. A private family graveside service will be held at Lindsey Cemetery with Bro. Ray Burks officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Mary is survived by two brothers, William K. Owens (Joann), and Gerald F. Owens; five nieces and nephews, Mike Owens (Kelli), David Owens (Amy), Melissa Owens, Sandra Tribble, and Greg Owens; and eight great nieces and nephews, Samantha Owens, Audrey Owens, Presley Owens, Michael Tribble, Drew Owens, Cassidy Owens, Kip Owens, Celia Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Cain; her parents William E and Helen Owens; and one brother, Harold Owens. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2:30-3:30 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. The lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Order of the Eastern Star, Attention: Donations to Corinth Chapter #27, MS Shelba Walker WM, 1306 East Church Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
