Ruby L. Cain passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Booneville Church of Christ. She graduated from Marietta High School, attended Decatur Junior College, and graduated from Bowling Green College of Commerce with a BS degree. She taught school for 40 years, starting at Wheeler, Ecru, Marietta, and Jumpertown, and finished with 22 years at Thrasher High School when she retired. She liked MSU, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery. She is survived by her grandson, Matthew (Jessica) Cain; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Lily and Noah Cain; one sister-in-law, Mavoline Moore; four nephews, Eddie (Donna) Moore, Phillip (Barbara) Moore, Rodney (Debbie) Moore, and Scotty (Lori) Moore; two nieces, Mitzi (Art) Jumper and Melissa (Ronald) Burns; several great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Cindy Bishop; and caregiver, Karen Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lex Cain; her son, Andy Cain; her parents, Andrew "Red' and Lula Moore; and two brothers, an infant brother and Hugh Edward Moore. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
