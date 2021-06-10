Wiliese Goodwin Cain, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at her residence in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Walls, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, June 14, 6-8 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Walls, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS.

