Tyisha Calahan McClendon, 30, passed away January 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on July 30, 1991 in Chicago,IL. Tyisha was a graduate of Tupelo High School. She often enjoyed cooking, singing, and music. Her favorite color was red. Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Chapel Grove West M.B. Church Cemetery, 304 CR 135, Okolona, MS 38860 at 2 p.m. Her memories will always be cherished by her son, whom she loved dearly, Samuel Wilson, her mother and father, Angela and Troy Stokes; her husband, Jeremy McClendon; three brothers; Troyzon Stokes, Junari Stokes, Daventa Stokes; a sister, Troyvonya Robinson; and other loved ones. Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the arrangements. Masks are Required.
