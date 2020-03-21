MANTACHIE -- Frances Calcote, 70, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home in Mantachie. Services will be on Private graveside services were held Saturday, March 21, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.