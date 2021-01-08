Marion Claude "Mack" Caldwell, 72, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on April 21, 1948 in Union County to William and Merle Young Caldwell. He graduated from Ingomar High School Class of 1966 and was U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from truck driving after 44 years. He loved motorcycles and enjoyed fishing. Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. William Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jackie McWhirter Caldwell; two sisters-in-law, Janie Koon (Mike) of Algoma and Tammy Holladay (MC) of Pontotoc; three brothers-in-law, Noel McWhirter (Angela) of Algoma, Sam McWhirter and Van McWhirter (Wanda), both of Pontotoc; and a sister, Mona White (David) of Guntown. Pallbearers will be Lane Heard, Scott Maxey, Ray Holland, Phil Bates, Jimmy Armstrong, Jimmy Doyle, Bill Hilliard and Steve Cobb. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Army flag during his funeral service in honor of his service to his country. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
