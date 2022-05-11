Beatrice "Marie" Caldwell, 95, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 15, 1927 to Earlie Jenkins and Pininnah Reynolds Jenkins in Gordo, AL. She enjoyed family gatherings, flowers, gardening, and shopping at Dollar General and City Thrift. She loved the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Friday, May 13, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by two sons, John Caldwell and Danny Caldwell (Susan); daughter-in-law, Janeva Caldwell; five grandchildren, John Anthony Caldwell, Misty Caldwell, Josh Caldwell (Laura), Matt Caldwell (Anna), and Brandon Caldwell (Summer); twelve great grandchildren, Kaspar Caldwell, Issac Caldwell, Silas Caldwell, Katelyn Edger, Grant Edger, Autumn Edger, Avery Caldwell, Wiley Caldwell, Cal Caldwell, Logan Durham, Mylee Durham, and Millie Durham; expecting one great grandson, Kaden Caldwell; and expecting one great great grandson, Monroe Caldwell. She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Caldwell; son, Eddy Caldwell; her parents; and granddaughter, April Caldwell. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.
