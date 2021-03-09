Nickie Williams Caldwell, 67, resident of Sardis, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 3 PM Wednesday, March 10 at Denmark Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Caldwell was born September 25, 1953 in Pontotoc, the daughter of the late Earnie "Jack" and Sally Goggins Williams. She received her education in the Mississippi Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A member of Denmark Baptist Church, Mrs. Caldwell was a lifelong resident of North Mississippi that included the Pontotoc and Panola County areas. She enjoyed Facebook auctions, crafting and caring for her yard. Memories will continued to be shared by her husband, William Henry Caldwell, two daughters, Tammy Mills (Chris) of Pontotoc and Wendy Huckaby of Cape Coral, FL, four sisters, Carolyn Richardson of Lafayette County, Billie Jean Evans, Sarah Hardin and Vickie Cruse, all of Pontotoc, two brothers, Reed Williams of New Albany and Rickie Williams of Pontotoc, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family request that memorials be directed to the Pontotoc County Relay For Life Cancer Society. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Caldwell family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
