Baldwyn- Oakley Gage Caldwell, was born at the Baptist Hospital in New Albany and went to his heavenly home on July 29, 2021. We will forever love you and we pray you fly high baby boy. Not "still born" but "born still". Services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:00 p. m. with burial in Asbury Cemetery. He is survived by parents, Erika Wilson and Chad Caldwell; sisters, Chasidy Brown and Aliviyah Barnes; brother, Brantley Jase Hughes; grandparents, Renea Guthrie, Edward Chaney, Lee Wilson, Sabrina Wilson, Adren Crabb, Cynthia Crabb. Pallbearers will be Chad Caldwell, Eric Caldwell and Edward Chaney. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

