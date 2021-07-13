Peggy Jean Hollaway, 72, departed this life for her life eternal on Sunday, July 11, 2021 after a short illness. The longtime Old Union Community resident was born in Columbia, S.C. on August 22, 1948 to the late Doliver Douglas Hollaway and Dorothy Sue Kingsley Hollaway. She and her family settled in Tupelo when she was 16 and Peggy graduated from Tupelo High School in 1966. She met and married the dashing Alec Carroll Caldwell on December 22, 1967. He died unexpectedly on September 18, 2011. Peggy spent most of her working life at Arvin Industries with jobs also with Action Industries, Hunter Douglas and All Steel. She enjoyed her country home and her yard flowers, reading and cooking for the family. Her dogs were so special to her-Bruno, Daisy, Bandit and Prissy. She was a longtime member of the Oak Ridge Christian Church in Tupelo. She was devoted to her sons and grandsons and their families. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her longtime pastor, Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM this evening (Wednesday) and from Noon-service time on Thursday, all at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 pm Thursday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Peggy is survived by her three boys, Alec Caldwell (John) of Tupelo, Darrell Caldwell (Jennifer) of Palmetto and Harrell Caldwell of Old Union; 2 grandsons, Zack Caldwell (Courtney) of Palmetto and Scott Caldwell of Sherman; 2 great grandchildren, Bella Rose (sweet baby girl) and Micah Caldwell. Pallbearers will be Zack Caldwell, Scott Caldwell, John Carroll, Joey McFarland and Michael Stafford. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
