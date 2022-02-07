Villa Mae (Sheffield) Caldwell, 79, passed away on February 5, 2022 at her residence in Nettleton. She was born in Itawamba County on April 4, 1942 to parents Trelvie Sheffield and Lois (Prestige) Sheffield. She lived most of her life in the Carolina Community and Nettleton area. Villa Mae loved to embroider, cook, attend church and spend time with her family. She was a member of the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be at the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scott Kitchens Bro. Ricky Goldman, and Bro. Sambo Caldwell officiating. Burial will be in Keys Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Charles Caldwell, one daughter, Jane King (Ronnie), five sons; Nathan Caldwell (Zebbie), Tim Caldwell (Becky), Scott Caldwell, Sam Caldwell (Crystal), and J.J. Caldwell, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, one brother, Buddy Sheffield, seven sisters; Carolyn, Cathy, Tina, Sara, Ann, Darlene, and Faye. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Terry Caldwell and half-brother Paul Sheffield. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be Tuesday before service time from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
