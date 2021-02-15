William "Bill" Caldwell, 81, of Bartlett, TN passed away on February 11, 2021. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was born on May 10, 1939 in Sherman, MS to Milton and Ruby Caldwell. He retired from Buckman Laboratories as a Senior Applications Developer and worked previously as a computer systems analyst for First Tennessee Bank. He was a member of Bartlett Hills Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Bill loved bass fishing and was a longtime member of the Backlashers Bass Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Gloria Caldwell. Bill is survived by his three children; Todd Caldwell of Tupelo, MS, Jeff Caldwell and his wife Christy of Bartlett, TN, Dana Kepler and her husband Tim of Manahawkin, NJ; his grandchildren Abigail Kepler, Kayla Medina, Erin Cannon; and a great-grandson Brayden Sides. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm - 7:00pm on Thursday, February 18th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 10:00am on Friday, February 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS. Memorials may be made to Bartlett Hills Baptist Church.
