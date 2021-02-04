Diane Calhoun, 64, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery.

