William L. "Billy" Calhoun, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on June 8th, 1931 to Cyril Mallory and Marie Lampkin Calhoun. He was a 1948 graduate of University High School in Oxford, MS and continued his education at both Northwest Junior College and the University of Mississippi where he obtained both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. Billy started his coaching career as a student coach at University High School in 1950 while attending Ole Miss. After a brief stint in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he returned to Oxford and shortly thereafter, became the head football coach at University High School and then eventually Oxford High School. He placed his coaching career on hold in 1965 and spent 22 years with the US Probation Service retiring in 1987 as the Chief Federal Probation Officer of the Northern District of Mississippi. He quickly returned to his first love of coaching and spent the next 10 years coaching football at North Pontotoc and retiring for good in 1996. Billy never met a stranger and lived a full and abundant life. He loved deeply, was deeply loved and was often affectionately known as "Coach". Billy was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gaye Calhoun of Oxford, MS; two sons, Bill Calhoun (Paula) of Mooreville, MS and David Calhoun (Rachel) of Oxford, MS; one daughter, Camille Calhoun Steiner (Keith) of Tuscaloosa, AL; four grandchildren, Emily Addison (Michael) of Belden, MS, Andrew Megginson (Amber) of Mooreville, MS, Mallory Steiner of Tuscaloosa, AL, and William Calhoun of Oxford, MS; and three great-grandchildren, Tannor Megginson of Hayden, AL, Carter Megginson of Hayden, AL, and Milly Addison of Belden, MS. The family has decided in light of the current situation to only have a private graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all memorials be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Oxford, MS where he was a standing member. Donations may be mailed to 431 N 16th St, Oxford, MS 38655. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
