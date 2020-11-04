Bennie Wayne Callahan, 72, passed away Tuesday, November 03, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on 11/06/2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on November 5, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.

