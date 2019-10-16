Elizabeth Ann Lynn Callahan, 68, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 21, 1950 in Winfield Alabama to Oliver D. Lynn and Ila Mae Clark Lynn. She lived most of her life in Aberdeen. Ms. Callahan worked in the cafeteria for the Aberdeen School System. She was a member of the Prairie Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Dempsy Rowland and Bro. George Collins officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband Bennie Callahan of Aberdeen, one daughter Michelle Roebuck (Donnie) of Aberdeen, MS; one son Lynn Callahan (Marie) of Marion , Ill; two sisters Betty Ward (Clyde) of Winfield, Alabama and Lola Mae Beasley (Bill) also of Winfield; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Kerrie Sykes, Kris Sykes, Kenneth Sykes, Kavin Ward and William Gilmore. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
