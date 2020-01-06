Linda Faye Marshall Callahan, 71, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 9, 1948 in Quitman County to Eber Marshall and Christine Walters Marshall. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. Mrs. Callahan enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Aberdeen Church of Christ. Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Jonathan Hagar officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one son Jason Scott Callahan; two grandchildren Austin Callahan and Cherish Callahan Barnett, (Colton); one great grandchild Marianna Barnett, two sisters Nina Kaye Marshall and Yvonne Byrd; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Homer Hansell "Hamp" Callahan, five sisters and one brother. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aberdeen Church of Christ, 424 Frontage Road, Aberdeen, MS. 39730. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
58°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: January 6, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.