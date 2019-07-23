Scott Alan Callahan, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home in Dorsey. He was born July 13, 1946 to Robert Daniel and Clara Houser Callahan. A Navy Veteran, Scott is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia June Carter Callahan; three daughters, Teresa Callahan Cox (David Jones), Kimberly Callahan Robinson, Lauren Kelly Callahan; son, Christopher Scott Callahan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him very much; sister, Patricia Callahan Dykes of Iowa; sisters-in-law, Barbara Callahan of Brandon and Betty Holland of Pontotoc; brother-in-law, Lester Oakman of Saltillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Daniel Callahan and Clara Houser Callahan; brothers, Daniel Malee Callahan and Paul Vencil Callahan; sister, Judy Callahan Oakman; and brother-in-law, Ernest Jody Holland. A private family Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
