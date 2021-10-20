IMOGENE GUYTON CALLICUTT (February 14, 1925 - October 14, 2021) Imogene (Jean) Guyton Callicutt, 96, died on October 14, 2021, at Walter B. Crook Nursing Facility in Ruleville, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas L. Callicutt, Sr., parents Thelma Trusty Guyton and Thornton E. Guyton, sister Erin Guyton Mauldin, brother Dr. Joe L. Guyton, son Dr. Joseph Daniel (Dan) Callicutt and daughter-in-law, Connie Constanza Callicutt. A Valentine's present, born February 14, 1925, in New Albany, Mississippi, she grew up in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, where her parents owned the local drug store. Jean attended Blue Mountain College before marrying Thomas, who was also from Blue Mountain, and moving to a farm near Tutwiler, Mississippi. She was a homemaker and wonderful mother, as well as being known as a fabulous cook and a talented "by ear" pianist. When her children were young, she provided the music and direction for many Kindergarten musical productions and was a substitute Kindergarten teacher. She was also well known for her needlework talents, especially her crocheted baby booties, jackets, and caps. Jean had an intrinsic love and tender heart for all animals. She kept food in her car for stray animals she might encounter on the side of the road. It was important to her that all animals were fed and comforted. She is immediately survived by a loving daughter, Cheryl Callicutt Swindoll, and her husband Mike Swindoll of Tutwiler, son Thomas L Callicutt, Jr. and his wife Brenda Ward Callicutt of Covington, Louisiana and daughter-in-law Ranita Goodwin Callicutt of New Albany, Mississippi. Most importantly, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Charity Swindoll, Chad Swindoll (Edna), Joseph Callicutt (Julie), James Callicutt, L. J. Relle (Devon), Lyndi Dupre' (Arthur), and Laurie Stumpf (Rodney), fourteen precious great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Special appreciation goes to her long-time companion and caregiver Reatha Walker. A memorial service will be held at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home, 314 E. 2nd Street, Clarksdale, Mississippi on Saturday, October 23, 2021, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and a service at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cagle's Crossing Cemetery Fund (make checks to Union Chapel Church and specify Cagle's Crossing Cemetery Fund, Union Chapel Church, c/o Lori Burchfield, 2403 Dogwalk Rd., Tutwiler, Mississippi 38963) or CARES Clarksdale Animal Shelter, 1645 Desoto Ave., Clarksdale, Mississippi 38614.
