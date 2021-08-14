Leonard Irwin "Sonny" Callicutt, 83, well known retired Union County cattleman, farmer and real estate agent who was a longtime resident of the Myrtle Community, departed this life on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following an extended illness. Funeral services honoring the well lived life of Sonny will be at 2 PM, Monday, August 16 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care, with family friend Bro. Phillip Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. A native of Union County, Mr. Callicutt was born June 23, 1938, the son of the late L.V. Callicutt and Cilla Irwin Callicut. He was a 1956 graduate of the Myrtle High School and a member for many years of the Myrtle Baptist Church. He was married for 65 years to his beloved wife, Ruth Swann Callicutt, who survives. Known for his immaculate appearance and profound love for his family and Union County, Sonny will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter/niece, Diann Swann of Thaxton, one nephew, Tim Swann (Donna) of New Albany and a host of great nieces and nephews. Visitation for Family and Friends will be from 12 Noon until service time Monday, August 16 at the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Rather than flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, Tn 38103 or the Mississippi Kidney Foundation, 3304 N State St Suite 102, Jackson, Ms 39216. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Callicutt Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
