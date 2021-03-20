James Frederic (Jim) Callihan passed away on March 18, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Born January 22, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee to Fred and Dorothy Callihan of Blytheville, Arkansas. He attended the Blytheville High School and graduated in 1957. He graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 1968. He joined the Army in June of 1958, serving in the 82nd Air Borne Division. He was discharged from the Army in June of 1961. He was recalled to active duty in June of 1962 during the Cuban Crisis and was discharged again in 1964. On March 17, 1966, he married Joyce Kaye Cain at the First Christian Church in Caruthersville, MO. He was an employee for many years at Physicians and Surgeons Clinic as a Laboratory and X-ray Technician. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Callihan of Amory, two daughters; Kelley Duncan of Amory and Brooke Jernigan (Lon) of Saltillo; one son John Callihan (Kevi) of Amory; four grandchildren; Jared Callihan, Karrigan Callihan, and Brody Duncan of Amory and Avery Jernigan of Saltillo. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Walker and her son Jonathan Walker of Bebee, AR; one brother-in-law, Quentin Cain of Marble Hill, MO; special family Sharon Boyd and her daughters Traci, Shelly, and Susan, along with their families of Mountain Home, AR. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Abbie-Cain Callihan; his parents, Fred and Dorothy Callihan; his father in-law and mother in-law, Henry and Olene Cain, along with his sister in-law, Marilyn Cain Hearn and her husband George Hearn. He is also preceded in death by his special friends Doug, Leon, and Jewel Boyd. Visitation is on Sunday March 21, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clevland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, MS. The funeral will be on Monday March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Brother Don McCain officiating; the burial will be later that afternoon at Maple Cemetery at 4:00 in Caruthersville, MO. Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Grubbs, Ray Grubbs, Donald Steed, Brad Tate, Charles Sisson, Jody Cromwell, Bobby Harper, Bobby Gosa, John Wilson, Byron Riddle, Patrick Shook, Patti Shook, Debbie Myatt, Jan Palmer, Doug Blaylock, Steve Hunt, Adrian Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, Richard Aldridge, Mike Evans, Bobby Jarrell, Mark Parham, Mike Mitchell, Marvin and Gail Wade, Lisa Gentry, Patti Boozer, and Keith Parham.
