Mr. Dexter Kenneth Calloway, 77, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home. He was born September 24, 1941, in the Black Zion community to Niles Blake Calloway and Margaret Hill Calloway. Dexter was a 1959 graduate of Pontotoc High School. He was married to his wife of 56 years, Bunny Tessman on June 22, 1963. Dexter was retired after a successful career as owner of Calloway Auto Body, but his enthusiasm lied as an avid crappie fisherman joined by his best friends. Dexter was a devoted member of Furrs Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and singing in the choir. A celebration of life service will be at 11 AM, today (Monday) at Furrs Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Private burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 10 AM to service time at the church. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Bunny Calloway of Furrs Community; son, Kenneth N. Calloway of Tupelo; two daughters, Diane Spencer (Jeff) of Tupelo, and Denise Shewmake (Devin) of Nashville; 1 brother, J. Richard Calloway of Tupelo; 2 sisters, Clara jaggers and Shirley D. Calloway, both of Pontotoc; 9 grandchildren, Jade Lott (Preston), Josh Chambers (Kara), Jacob Chambers, Max Lawson, Val Lawson, Sawyer Spencer, Devin Shewmake, Jr., Sadler Spencer, and Emily Shewmake; 4 great-grandchildren, Harper and Hazel Lott and Colt and Ronan Chambers; a host of nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Niles Blake Calloway, Jr. and Allison Calloway; sister, Shelby Johnson; brothers-in-law, Gordon Johnson and Elvis Jaggers, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Calloway. Pallbearers will be Dexter's grandsons and Billy Wayne Dillard and Billy King. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Upton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
87°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 21, 2019 @ 6:37 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.