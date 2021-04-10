Shirley Dean Calloway, age 83, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. She was born January 5, 1938 to Niles Blake and Margaret Elizabeth Hill Calloway. Shirley was retired from Tecumseh Manufacturing. She was a member of Furrs Baptist Church. Shirley was the "favorite Aunt" among her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them and all outdoor activities. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Gary Pettit officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her sister, Clara Jaggers; her brother, Richard Calloway and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shelby Calloway Johnson and three brothers, William Allison Calloway, Niles Blake Calloway, Jr., and Dexter K. Calloway. Pallbearers will be Devin Shewmake, Jeff Spencer, Kenny Calloway, Billy Wayne Dillard, Shannon Gunter and Randy Todd. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
