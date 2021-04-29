Stephen Winter Calloway, 77, passed away April 28, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation. He worked for Brent Towing for 30 years before retiring 20 years ago. He loved going to field trials. He is survived by his 4 children, Shelia Grisham(James), Mitzi Hill(Wayne), Jeff Calloway(Ann), and Kevin Calloway, all of Pontotoc; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Smith and Ethel Calloway; 1 sister, Loretta Pratt; and 1 granddaughter, Jessica Patterson. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 12PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Marty Jack Gillespie, John Collums, Eric Loggins, Vick Holladay, Jake Holladay, and Landon Holladay.
