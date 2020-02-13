Christine Calmes a devoted Wife, Mother, Ghee Ghee, Aunt and Friend to many passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on February 5, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. She was a life-long and devoted member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church where she enjoyed working on the Kitchen Committee. A few of the enjoyable things in life were cooking, gardening, spending quality time with her family especially her grands. A Service Celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Springhill Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 with the Rev. Larry Shannon, officiating. and the Rev. Rickey Bogan, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving our life-long friends. To send an online condolence please go to www.grayson-porters.com Christine leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, Johnnie Calmes, two daughters, Zanthia (Henry) Slaughter, Shelia Alexander all of Tupelo, MS., one son, Gerald (Cynthia) Calmes of Palm Dale, CA., five grandsons, four grand daughters, three great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the Valeria Porter Grayson Chapel 5:00 until 7:00 and one hour prior to service on Saturday.
