TUPELO -- Christine Duck Calmes, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in TUPELO. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Springhill M.B. Church at 11:00 . Visitation will be on on Friday, February 14, 2020 5:00 until 7:00 at in the J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary . Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park .

