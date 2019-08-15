Luerine Calmes

A retired Educator with the Lee County and Tupelo Public School System passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on August 12, 2019. She served faithfully and devoted at her life-long church Springhill M.B. Church as Sunday School Teacher, the Financial Committee, Kitchen Committee, Missionary Society, Harvest Day Committee and always made herself available for the Youth Department. A George Washington Carver High School 1957 graduate, furthered her education by attending and graduating from Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL., receiving a Master Degree in English from Mississippi State University. Her teaching career began at Siggers High School in Shannon, MS., George Washington Carver High School and Tupelo High School. Her Life and Legacy Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Springhill M.B. Church with Pastor Rickey Bogan, officiating. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday, August 16, 2019, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Springhill M.B. Church. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolence can be made to the Calmes Family at www.grayson-porters.com She is survived by one brother Johnnie (Christine) Calmes , one sister-law Autrey Calmes all of Tupelo, MS.several generations of nieces, nephews other relatives, former students and dear friends that were dear to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Estella Calmes, a sister Elizabeth Ray, a nephew Alvin S. Calmes. In-Lieu of flowers the family requesting you to make a memorial donation in her name to Springhill M.B. Church Kitchen/Youth Department, P.O. Box 574, Tupelo, MS. 38802

