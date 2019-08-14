A retired Educator with the Lee County and the Tupelo Public School System passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on August 12, 2019. She served faithfully and devoted at her life-long church, Spring Hill M.B. Church as a Sunday School Teacher, as part of the Financial Committee, Kitchen Committee, Missionary Society, the Harvest Day Committee. A 1957 graduate of George Washington Carver High School later furthering her education by attending and graduating from Stillman College in Tuscalooas, AL., receiving a Master Degree from Mississippi State University. She was a former teacher for Seger's High School in Shannon, MS, George Washington Carver High School, Tupelo High School. Her Life and Legacy Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Spring Hill M.B. Church with Pastor Rickey Bolden, officiating. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park. Viewing will be on Friday, August 26, 2019 at 5:00 until 7:00 at Spring Hill M.B. Church. Online condolence can be made to the Calmes Family at www.grayson-porters.com Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one brother Johnnie (Christine) Calmes of Tupelo, MS., several nephews and nieces, other relatives and formers students and dear friends that was dear to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Estella Calmes, one brother Walter Frank Calmes, her sister Elizabeth Ray, a nephew Alvin S. Calmes. In-Lieu of Flowers the family requesting you to make a memorial donation to Spring Hill M.B. Church Kitchen /Youth Department at P.O. Box 574, Tupelo, MS. 38802
