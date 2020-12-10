Bobby Earl Calomese, 66, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 @1:00P.M. at Springhill Cemetery in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.

