89, passed away on Sun., March 22, 2020 at the Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Jestine Calvert was born to her late parents, Robert Lee Page and Matilda Neely on Nov. 17, 1930 in Chickasaw Co. Jestine Calvert is survived by two daughters; Marie Doss (Frankie) of Oxford and Betty Calvert-Avaint of Houston. Three sons; Tommie Calvert, Jr. of Houston, James Calvert (Hazella) of Houston, and Robert Calvert (Jeanette) of Huntsville, Ala. Two sisters; Annie Jones of Chicago and Marion Rosenburg (Charles) of Indianapolis Ind. There are also 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a mandatory walk-in/walk-out policy implemented. The burial will be at the Houston Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
