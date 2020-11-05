Tinnie Lee Calvert, 67, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Shady Grove McCondy M.B. Church Cemetery, Prairie, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Shady Grove McCondy M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Shady Grove McCondy M.B. Church Cemetery.

