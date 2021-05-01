Graveside Service with Military Honors for Billy Dan "Bill" Calvery 86, are set for 1:00 pm Monday at Rienzi City Cemetery with Rev. John Garrott officiating. Bill died April 30, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He was born April 8, 1935 in Ripley, MS. to the late Monroe and Edna Calvery. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, He was a graduate of Ripley High School, where he lettered all 4 years in football, basketball and baseball. He then attended Northeast MS. Junior College on a football scholarship, after Northeast he severed 2 years in the US Army, following the Army he attended and graduated from MS. State University with a Bachelor in Science and Physical Education. For over 26 years he was a math teacher, serving most of those years in Corinth City Schools at South Corinth and drove a bus for over 40 years with Corinth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Frances Calvery; son, Michael Calvery (Andrea); step-children, Jeff Pittman (Tahnee), Mary K. Martin, Jan Johnson; brother, Durell Calvery (Pollye); his twin sister, Peggy Wallis (Bruce); grandchildren, Ben W. Calvery (Katelynn), Austin Martin, Bailey Martin, Jodie K. Seratt, Trace Johnson, Jace Pittman, Jacob Pittman; great grandchildren, Marilyn Barnett, Lexi Seratt; dear cousin , Nila Duncan; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Calvery family. Arrangements are under the care of McPetes Inc. Funeral Home
